Bali Immigration in One Click

Bali 14/2/2020. Bali Immigration Office at Jimbaran launched “Portal Click Service” which can be accessed by the public. These services such as residence permit for a foreigner, passport processing, including the number of the foreigner in Bali island. The launch of Portal Click Immigration Office had been done by Yasona H Laoly, the Ministry of Law and Human Right at Conrad Hotel, Nusa Dua on Friday 11/12.
The head of Immigration Office Class 1 Ngurah Rai, Parlindungan, said Portal Click was launched not just following the global trend but to give maximum service to the public. Through this online service, it is hoped to create good governance, transparency, and accountability. Society demands government institutions to be present in the digital world so people can interact virtually and no need to come to the office. Based on that, we present Portal Click so people can access any information they need easily, Parlindungan added.
Parlindungan said in Portal Click all relevant information is integrated so everybody including traveller and tourist as well can get information about interesting destinations, flight regulation, health facility, transportation, hotel, and restaurants. There is also information about passport processing, residential permit extension, KITAS (temporary stay permit) extension, stay permit calculator, passport application flow, KITAP (permanent stay permit) application flow, etc. Portal Click also has chat room live 24/7. Portal Click connected to the Angkasa Pura website (airport operator company), ASITA (Association of The Indonesian Tours And Travel Agencies), Tourism Office, Dinas Catatan Sipil (Population and Civil Registration Agency), Dinas Kesehatan (Health Office), PHRI (Hotel & Restaurant Association), etc.
Portal Click is a web-based system with the resources of the database, information and application so everybody can access. This innovation is created to integrate between database, supported application and interactive feature.
Scan the barcode to the Portal Click immigration Bali.