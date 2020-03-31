Bali Immigration Inspects Foreigner in North Kuta

On Monday 25 January 2021, the joint team of the Denpasar immigration office, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights Bali Regional Office, and the Denpasar Immigration Detention Center conducted a surveillance operation of foreigners who stay in Perumahan (housing) Baliarum, in Kerobokan, North Kuta, Badung regency. This operation is to follow up the order of the Head of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Kanwil Kemenkumham) Bali, based on reports from the public regarding the number of foreigners living in the housing. The officers involved are the Head of the Intelligence and Enforcement Division, the Head of the Immigration Information Sub-Division, the Head of the Immigration Intelligence Sub-Division, and the JFU in the Denpasar Immigration and Rudenim Division. After checking the passport, residence permits, and does interviews it was found that no one violates the immigration laws. Documents and residence permits for foreigners are in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 6 of 2011 on Immigration.
During the implementation, the officer checking passports and residence permits and does interviews to find out information related to residence permits, said the Head of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, Bali Jamaruli Manihuruk. The immigration team comes to check because there are reports from the public so then we check all foreigners who reside in Baliarum housing. Checking is part of the surveillance operation of foreigners in Bali, Mr. Manihuruk added. There are about 20 houses occupied by foreigners. The Foreigner Surveillance Operation in Bali Arum Housing runs smoothly and well.
For information, in early 2021, Immigration Office has deported 2 foreigners for violating immigration law. Kristen Gray from the US and Sergey Kosenko from Russia for violating immigration laws.
photo source: humas.kemenkumham