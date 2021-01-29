Deportation for Health Protocol Violation

Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster has issued Governor Regulation (Pergub) No 46 of 2020. Pergub No. 46 of 2020 regulates the Application of Discipline and Law Enforcement of Health Protocols as Efforts to Prevent and Control Coronavirus Disease 2019. In the governor’s regulation, residents who do not wear masks will be fined. Koster explained, this regulation is a follow-up to Presidential Instruction Number 6 of 2020 concerning Increasing Discipline and Law Enforcement of Health Protocols in the Prevention and Control of Corona Virus Disease 2019.
In this regard, the Regional Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights in Bali warned foreigners who do not comply with health protocols (prokes) to be deported. Head of the Immigration Division of the Bali’s Ministry of Law and Human Rights Regional Office, Eko Budianto, said the sanctions were carried out to provide shock therapy to foreigners who violated health protocols. Eko said that the deportation sanction was given when a foreigner repeatedly violated the health protocol.
According to Eko, foreigners who do not comply with this health protocol can be deported in accordance with Article 75 of Law Number 6 / 2011 concerning immigration. Eko said that in the general law, foreigners who violated the laws and regulations in Indonesia could be subject to sanctions. So, the foreigner was deported for not obeying the laws in force in Indonesia.
The sanction is given to foreigners who violate health protocols. For the first time, they could be asked for push-ups by the COVID-19 Task Force or to pay a fine. Those who violate will be entered into immigration records. If they repeat violation, the immigration authorities will take firm action by deporting the foreigner.
Eko said the Immigration Office of the Bali Ministry of Law and Human Rights has not deported foreigners who violated health protocols so far however immigration collects the data on foreigners who violate it.
image: Ist