Governor Accelerates the Handling of Covid-19

Governor Wayan Koster takes efforts to accelerate in handling Covid-19 in Bali. Following the central government, Governor Wayan Koster releases Surat Keputusan (Decree) Nomor 273/04-G/HK/2020 about the taskforce membership formation and composition of Covid-19 acceleration of handling in Bali province.
The taskforce function is to accelerate the prevention and handling of Covid-19 through synergies between government agencies, business entities, academics, and the community. The taskforce makes planning, carries on and evaluates the action in the prevention and handling of Covid-19. The taskforce is lead by Governor Koster assisted by 4 vice-chairmen: deputy governor, regional chief of police, territorial military commander IX Udayana and attorney general’s office in Bali province.
Two new steps of Governor Wayan Koster as quoted from Bali Post are:
(1) Formalize the taskforce of acceleration of handling Covid-19. This task force assignment is: (a) Accelerate the prevention and handling of Covid 19 through synergies between government agencies, business entities, academics, and the community. (b) Plan, implement and evaluate prevention and response activities and actions of Covid-19.
(2) Forming the acceleration team for handling impacts and recovery due to Covid 19 in the province of Bali. This task force assignment for: (a) Managing Covid-19 impacts through synergies between government agencies, business entities, academics, and the community. (b) Planning, carry out and evaluate co-19 impact management activities on the community and informal sector. (c) Planning, implement and evaluate tourism and economic recovery activities due to the impact of Covid-19 on the business sector, tourism, and the economy.
At the same time, he releases SK Nomor 274/01/C/HK/2020 about membership formation and composition of the acceleration team for handling impacts and recovery due to the Covid-19 lead by Deputy governor Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardhana Sukawati (Cok Ace). Formating the acceleration and recovery team deems urgent as Covid-19 affects social impact, tourism, and economy which should be overcome the life and livelihood of Bali residents in creating the harmony of nature, people and Balinese culture.
Cok Ace accompany by Bank of Indonesia chief representative, The Financial Services Authority Bali-Nusra, chairman of PHRI (Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association) Badung. The team is also equipped with a number of fields to handling the impact of Covid-19, i.e. the community and the informal sector handling, the business sector, food supply, donations/assistance from the community/institutions, tourism recovery, and economic recovery.