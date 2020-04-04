Indonesia Closes the Door for Foreigner

In anticipation of the emergence of the new variant of corona virus (Covid-19) which has been recognized in a number of countries, Indonesia government officially closes all doors for the arrival of citizens (foreigners) to Indonesia, Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno Marsudi said the closure of foreigners was held on January 1-14, 2021. Ratas (closed meeting of ministry) on December 28 decided to temporarily close the entry of foreigners from all countries to Indonesia from 1-14 January 2021, said Retno in a press confirmation on Youtube of the Presidential Secretariat on Monday (28/12).
Foreigners who have arrived in Indonesia from today to December 31, are required to show negative PCR evidence which is valid for 2×24 hours before departing. and doing quarantine for five days in a place provided by the government. After 5 days, the foreigner still has to do another RT PCR check, if the result is negative then they allowed to continue traveling in Indonesia.
“These rules are in accordance with the provisions in the addendum to the Covid-19 Task Force Circular Letter number 3 of 2020 concerning the Health Protocol for People Travel During Christmas Holidays and Welcoming the New Year 2021,” said Retno. The rules and stages of arrival during the Covid-19 period are also willing for Indonesian citizens who live abroad and want to return to Indonesia. However, the temporary closure of foreign trips to Indonesia is exempted from official visits by ministerial-level officials. “The temporary closure of foreigners’ trips to Indonesia is exempted from official visits by officials at the top level by implementing strict health protocols,” she said.
Previously the government only prohibited foreigners from the UK from entering Indonesian territory either directly or transiting in other countries first, first the impact of the mutation of the new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) in that country.