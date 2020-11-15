Land For Sale – 001 Payangan

Land Size: Total 400 are (40.000 square meter)
Distance to Ubud Center: 25 km (approximately 40 minutes by car)
Contour: Gently Sloping Land.
Land Condition:
Road Status: Public
Road Access: Car Access
Road Condition: Concrete
Facing: West
Title: Free Hold
VIEW TO
North: River, Valley, Vacant Land.
East: Road, Vacant Land.
South: Farm, vacant land, river valley
West: River, valley, rice terrace, mountain
FACILITIES AND SURROUNDING AREA
Electricity: Available passing on location.
WATER: Well
PRICE PER ARE (100 square meter): IDR 50.000.000,-