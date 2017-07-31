Property: Rent – Sale

Gianyar Regency: Ubud – Pejeng
VILLA FOR SALE
Location: Petulu – Ubud
Wooden villa (12 m x 17 m) on 1650 square meter land.
View: Rice field, river
Price: IDR 6.000.000.000,-
Contact for image/photos: +62 8221-3013-543
LAND FOR SALE
Location: Pejeng Tarukan village, 2500 square meter
View: Rice field
Price: IDR 1.300.000/square meter
Contact for image/photos: +62 81 287 290 68 (Dee)
LAND FOR SALE
Location: Pejeng Tarukan, 900 square meter
View: Rice field
Price: IDR 900.000/square meter
Contact for image/photos: +62 81 287 290 68 (Dee)
LAND FOR SALE
Location: Pejeng Tarukan, 1200 square meter
View: Rice field
Price: IDR 1.500.000/square meter
Contact for image/photos: +62 81 287 290 68 (Dee)
LAND FOR SALE
Location: Pejeng Kangin, 1600 square meter
View: Rice field
Price: IDR 1.600.000/square meter
Contact for image/photos: +62 81 287 290 68 (Dee)
LAND FOR SALE
Location: Pejeng Tarukan, 4000 square meter
View: Rice field
Price: IDR 1.700.000/square meter
Contact for image/photos: +62 81 287 290 68 (Dee)
LAND FOR SALE
Location: Pejeng Tarukan, 5800 square meter
View: Rice field
Price: IDR 750.000/square meter
Contact for image/photos: +62 81 287 290 68 (Dee)
LAND FOR SALE
Location: Pejeng Tarukan, 3000 square meter
View: Rice field
Price: IDR 1.500.000/square meter
Contact for image/photos: +62 81 287 290 68 (Dee)
Buleleng Regency: Singaraja
LAND FOR SALE
Location: Singaraja, 1500 square meter
View: The Beach
Price: IDR 250.000/square meter
Contact for image/photos: +62 81 287 290 68 (Dee)
Klungkung Regency: Nusa Penida
LAND FOR SALE
Location: Nusa Penida, 4000 square meter
View: The Ocean
Price: IDR 600.000/square meter
Contact for image/photos: +62 81 287 290 68 (Dee)
LAND FOR SALE
Location: Nusa Penida, 2 hectare
View: The beach
Price: IDR 400.000,-/square meter
Contact for image/photos: +62 81 287 290 68 (Dee)
