Restaurants: Dine in – Take Away – Delivery

|LAZY CATS CAFE
Jl. Raya Ubud. 11 am – 7 pm every day. Vegetarian. Free Delivery +62 813 38822589 | Location Lazy Cats
|USADA BALI
Jalan Sugriwa no 4. Opens 8 am – 8.30 pm (last order is 8pm). Plant-based Indovedic food. Delivery: +62 822 49959901 | Location Usada Bali
|JUICE JA CAFE
Suweta Road. Operating hours: 9 am-6 pm.
Healthy Breakfasts, Gut healthy Soups, Salads, Quesadillas & Sandwiches, Mains & Indonesian Dishes, Pure Juices / Tonics / Elixirs. And the highlight? A pantry of fresh herbs, almond, peanut, sunflower nut butter, beans, quinoa, legumes, fresh jams, coffee, granola, moringa powder & spirulina powder. WA delivery number & request for their full menu: +62 821 4427 9256
Location Juice Ja | Instagram: @juicejacafe
|RISTORANTE SPACCANAPOLI
Jl.Pengosekan 108. Open 12am – 8pm everyday.
Free delivery pizza & pasta ! Tel. +62 361-9080197
WA +62 822- 3778-6042
Location Ristorante Spaccnapoli
|APERITIF RESTAURANT
Br Nagi, Jln Lanyahan, Petulu. Start from 12 pm – 6 pm every day
SET Home Catering – Lunch or dinner. Free delivery Ubud and Sanur Area. Tel. +6281353266678
Location Aperitif Restaurant | Menu
|CARAMEL UBUD
Jalan Hanoman no 4b. Open hours 12 00 – 18 00. Selection of Dessert and coffee. Free delivery within distance. 081233688168 (WA only) or 0361970847
Location Caramel Ubud
|DAPUR MALABAR
Jl. Arjuna no. 5, Ubud. From 11am – 8pm. But these days, I am cooking from Home and deliver to Ubud and around. With limited choices. Order can be placed through Whatsapp +62 821 4443 6241, Home style Indian Food.
Location Dapur Malabar
|LAUGHING BUDDHA BAR BALI
Jl. Monkey Forest. 10 am – 6 pm. Take away & delivery. WA +6282145245199 Location Laughing Buddha Bar Bali
|WAROENG BERNADETTE
Jl. Sriwedari. Selling Frozen Food free delivery Ubud area.
Contact Charles WA 0819-9982-9688
Location Waroeng Bernadette
|MUSE CAFE & ART
Jl. Sriwedari 6b, Ubud – Bali
Operating Hours: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
WA Number for Delivery: +62 811 380 9394
The menu on the website: www.musebali.com. Also on Gofood
Location Muse Cafe & Art
|CAFE VESPA
Br. Penestanan Kaja, Ubud. Dine-in and pickup – 8am – 8pm (last order 7.30pm). Free Delivery service for orders 100k and above (8 am – 7 pm). 10% discount for delivery to our loyalty cardholders.
Frozen marinated meats, pre-cooked meals, condiments, bread and groceries available for the shop in or delivery. WhatsApp us on +62 821 456 11015 for our menus and special offers. Location Cafe Vespa
|BUONASERA ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Open for Delivery Take away and soon dine-inn.
Order WhatsApp: +6282146333693 Location Buonasera
|UBUD RICE BOX
Only available for delivery. HomeCooking by Lenita. Operating hours: 09 – 17.00. WA for delivery: +6281935193558 Ubud Rice Box Menu
|UBUD RAW CHOCOLATE
Jl Raya Sayan no 74. Open every day 9 am-5 pm. Free next-day delivery or take away only. WA home delivery service +62 813 389 39 080. We offer fresh raw chocolate, cacao product, & cacao beverages. Location Ubud Raw Chocolate
|WARUNG HANA
Jl. Raya Goa Gajah Teges Kanginan Peliatan Ubud
(0361) 970124. Open 10:00~20:00
Eat-in, take away and Gofood available. Location Warung Hana
|MAI JE WARUNG
Pengosekan Ubud. Open 10 am – 6pm Saturday @ Sunday Closed. Indonesian Food, Pizza – Burger Etc. Order By Gofood, Grab food
Location Mai je Warung
|WARUNG SUSHI
Jl Nyuh Bojog, Nyuh Kuning. Open from 12pm-7pm. T: 0361 908 3716. Japanese food. Eat-in, take away or free delivery within Ubud area
Location Warung Sushi
|PESONA LOUNGE UBUD
Vibrant Indian Cuisine. Open daily from 1-9 pm for takeaway and free delivery to the Ubud area. Healthy, nutritious, vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free options are available. Free jamu wellness shots with every order! WA +62 811 3802 572
Location Pesona Lounge
|KOPITOKO UBUD
Coffeeshop roastery we serve coffee-sandwiches-pies-kombucha, open daily 10 am-5 pm for free delivery Ubud area and take away (08161960968 or find us at GoFood)
Location Kopitoko Ubud
|WARUNG SOPA
Jl. Sugriwa No. 36 Padang Tegal, Ubud. Open 08.00 – 19.000
Eat-in and takeaway. Vegan and vegetarian food. Location Warung Sopa
|TACO CASA
Jl. Pengosekan, Ubud. Telp. 0812 2422 2357
Menu available on our website: www.tacocasabali.com
Open: 11 am – 8 pm. Service: Take away, delivery, grab food, go food. Location of Taco Casa
|DOLCE ARANCIA
Jalan Goutama 17. Open every Thursday and Sunday for dine-in and delivery, with home catering menus also available. Italian food, lava stone pizza. 082146895657 for orders. Menu online at www.dolcearancia.com. Location Dolce Arancia
|BLU CAFE & RESTAURANT UBUD
Jalan Karna, Ubud market. Open everyday 8:00-15:00. Delivery available +6282146564309. Location Blue Cafe
|WARUNG GURIHAN BBQ
Jl. Raya Mas, Ubud. Open 11 am to 8 pm. Delivery through GoFood or Grab Food. T: (0361) 8493569. Location Warung Gurihan
|G – PAON
Specialty in Indonesian home cooking. Home catering. Special cook for a special moment. Monday – Friday. Delivery only. Location G-Paon
|@KOPIBDGBALI
Delivery Operating Hours: 10 AM – 8 PM. Due to our limitations because of nowadays conditions, we can only sell Jamu. 100% fresh from nature And homemade, Good for immune booster.
Ready to delivered.
Price per bottle (250ml) :
Turmeric: IDR 10.000
Ginger: IDR 15.000
Price per 10 bottles :
Turmeric: IDR 95.000
Ginger: IDR 145.000
For more info
please contact :
Whatsapp : 087822274089
We’ll deliver for you
stay safe.. stay healthy
|WARUNG MENDEZ
Jl. Arjuna 8, Penestanan kelod, Sayan, Ubud. Open Hours 12.00-20.00. Call/WhatsApp: 0819-911-911-09. We serving Authentic Indonesian food, Thai Food, Fusion Food. Our delivery service is limited Penestanan area only. Full menu available on request.
Location Warung Mendez
|SENIMAN COFFEE
Jl. Sri Wedari No. 5, Ubud. New opening hours: 7 am-5 pm. WhatsApp for delivery: 0812 3607 6640. Open for delivery, take out. Limited seating areas. Location Seniman Coffee