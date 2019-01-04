Restaurants: Dine in – Take Away – Delivery

Home
LAZY CATS CAFE
Jl. Raya Ubud. 11 am – 7 pm every day. Vegetarian. Free Delivery +62 813 38822589  |   Location Lazy Cats
USADA BALI
Jalan Sugriwa no 4. Opens 8 am – 8.30 pm (last order is 8pm).  Plant-based Indovedic food. Delivery:  +62 822 49959901  |  Location Usada Bali
JUICE JA CAFE
Suweta Road. Operating hours: 9 am-6 pm.
Healthy Breakfasts, Gut healthy Soups, Salads, Quesadillas & Sandwiches, Mains & Indonesian Dishes, Pure Juices / Tonics / Elixirs. And the highlight? A pantry of fresh herbs, almond, peanut, sunflower nut butter, beans, quinoa, legumes, fresh jams, coffee, granola, moringa powder & spirulina powder. WA delivery number & request for their full menu: +62 821 4427 9256
Location Juice Ja  |  Instagram: @juicejacafe
RISTORANTE SPACCANAPOLI
Jl.Pengosekan 108. Open 12am – 8pm everyday.
Free delivery pizza & pasta ! Tel. +62 361-9080197
WA +62 822- 3778-6042
Location Ristorante Spaccnapoli
APERITIF RESTAURANT
Br Nagi, Jln Lanyahan, Petulu. Start from 12 pm – 6 pm every day
SET Home Catering – Lunch or dinner. Free delivery Ubud and Sanur Area. Tel. +6281353266678
Location Aperitif Restaurant  |  Menu
CARAMEL UBUD
Jalan Hanoman no 4b. Open hours 12 00 – 18 00. Selection of Dessert and coffee. Free delivery within distance. 081233688168 (WA only) or 0361970847
Location Caramel Ubud
DAPUR MALABAR
Jl. Arjuna no. 5, Ubud. From 11am – 8pm. But these days, I am cooking from Home and deliver to Ubud and around. With limited choices. Order can be placed through Whatsapp +62 821 4443 6241, Home style Indian Food.
Location Dapur Malabar
LAUGHING BUDDHA BAR BALI
Jl. Monkey Forest. 10 am – 6 pm. Take away & delivery. WA +6282145245199  Location Laughing Buddha Bar Bali
WAROENG BERNADETTE
Jl. Sriwedari. Selling Frozen Food free delivery Ubud area.
Contact Charles WA 0819-9982-9688
Location Waroeng Bernadette
MUSE CAFE & ART
Jl. Sriwedari 6b, Ubud – Bali
Operating Hours: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM
WA Number for Delivery: +62 811 380 9394
The menu on the website: www.musebali.com. Also on Gofood
Location Muse Cafe & Art
CAFE VESPA
Br. Penestanan Kaja, Ubud. Dine-in and pickup – 8am – 8pm (last order 7.30pm). Free Delivery service for orders 100k and above (8 am – 7 pm). 10% discount for delivery to our loyalty cardholders.
Frozen marinated meats, pre-cooked meals, condiments, bread and groceries available for the shop in or delivery. WhatsApp us on +62 821 456 11015 for our menus and special offers. Location Cafe Vespa
BUONASERA ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Open for Delivery Take away and soon dine-inn.
Order WhatsApp: +6282146333693 Location Buonasera
UBUD RICE BOX
Only available for delivery. HomeCooking by Lenita. Operating hours: 09 – 17.00.  WA for delivery: +6281935193558 Ubud Rice Box Menu
UBUD RAW CHOCOLATE
Jl Raya Sayan no 74. Open every day 9 am-5 pm. Free next-day delivery or take away only. WA home delivery service +62 813 389 39 080. We offer fresh raw chocolate, cacao product, & cacao beverages. Location Ubud Raw Chocolate
WARUNG HANA
Jl. Raya Goa Gajah Teges Kanginan Peliatan Ubud
(0361) 970124. Open 10:00~20:00
Eat-in, take away and Gofood available. Location Warung Hana
MAI JE WARUNG
Pengosekan Ubud. Open 10 am – 6pm Saturday @ Sunday Closed. Indonesian Food, Pizza – Burger Etc. Order By Gofood, Grab food
Location Mai je Warung
WARUNG SUSHI
Jl Nyuh Bojog, Nyuh Kuning. Open from 12pm-7pm. T: 0361 908 3716. Japanese food. Eat-in, take away or free delivery within Ubud area
Location Warung Sushi
PESONA LOUNGE UBUD
Vibrant Indian Cuisine. Open daily from 1-9 pm for takeaway and free delivery to the Ubud area. Healthy, nutritious, vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free options are available. Free jamu wellness shots with every order! WA +62 811 3802 572
Location Pesona Lounge 
KOPITOKO UBUD
Coffeeshop roastery we serve coffee-sandwiches-pies-kombucha, open daily 10 am-5 pm for free delivery Ubud area and take away (08161960968 or find us at GoFood)
Location Kopitoko Ubud
WARUNG SOPA
Jl. Sugriwa No. 36 Padang Tegal, Ubud. Open 08.00 – 19.000
Eat-in and takeaway. Vegan and vegetarian food. Location Warung Sopa
TACO CASA
Jl. Pengosekan, Ubud. Telp. 0812 2422 2357
Menu available on our website: www.tacocasabali.com
Open: 11 am – 8 pm. Service: Take away, delivery, grab food, go food. Location of Taco Casa
DOLCE ARANCIA
Jalan Goutama 17. Open every Thursday and Sunday for dine-in and delivery, with home catering menus also available. Italian food, lava stone pizza. 082146895657 for orders. Menu online at www.dolcearancia.com.  Location Dolce Arancia
BLU CAFE & RESTAURANT UBUD
Jalan Karna, Ubud market. Open everyday 8:00-15:00. Delivery available +6282146564309.  Location Blue Cafe
WARUNG GURIHAN BBQ
Jl. Raya Mas, Ubud.  Open 11 am to 8 pm.  Delivery through GoFood or Grab Food.  T: (0361) 8493569.  Location Warung Gurihan
G – PAON
Specialty in Indonesian home cooking. Home catering. Special cook for a special moment. Monday – Friday. Delivery only. Location G-Paon
@KOPIBDGBALI
Delivery Operating Hours: 10 AM – 8 PM. Due to our limitations because of nowadays conditions, we can only sell Jamu. 100% fresh from nature And homemade, Good for immune booster.
Ready to delivered.
Price per bottle (250ml) :
Turmeric: IDR 10.000
Ginger: IDR 15.000
Price per 10 bottles :
Turmeric: IDR 95.000
Ginger: IDR 145.000
For more info
please contact :
Whatsapp : 087822274089
We’ll deliver for you
stay safe.. stay healthy
WARUNG MENDEZ
Jl. Arjuna 8, Penestanan kelod, Sayan, Ubud. Open Hours 12.00-20.00. Call/WhatsApp: 0819-911-911-09. We serving Authentic Indonesian food, Thai Food, Fusion Food. Our delivery service is limited Penestanan area only. Full menu available on request.
Location Warung Mendez
SENIMAN COFFEE
Jl. Sri Wedari No. 5, Ubud. New opening hours: 7 am-5 pm. WhatsApp for delivery: 0812 3607 6640. Open for delivery, take out. Limited seating areas. Location Seniman Coffee

 

 

