Romantic Dinner

Since its opening 9 years ago, bridges is widely known as one of the most romantic venues in Ubud. The atmosphere is ideal for creating unforgettable moments with those we love and hold dear.
The team at bridges is convinced that there can never be too much love in the world and that it should be celebrated—not only on Valentine’s day! Therefore, the restaurant has declared the whole month of February as the Month of Romance.
During this month, the restaurant radiates even more romance than normally. Candles, flowers, scents, romantic tunes, all is set for creating special moments for the guests. There is a beautiful and very instagrammable daybed as well as a specially made
heart-shaped frame outside the restaurant to take pictures and make the memories last longer. Or, to take it a step further, guests can hang an engraved Love Lock on the love tree by the old Tjampuhan bridge.
For those who do not want to leave anything to chance, bridges offers a special Bridging Romance package that can be tailored to the individual needs—bouquets of roses or the above-mentioned engraved Love Locks can be added to the experience. And the team is happy to fulfill any special wishes!
The chef Wayan Sukarta has designed two seductive Romance Tasting Menus—traditional and vegetarian—optionally perfectly paired with wine. bridges devote a lot of attention to wine, their wine list is extensive and includes quite a few premium drops as well. A retail wine shop is located on the top floor of the restaurant
and regular weekly wine tasting events take place in the DIVINE bar below the dining room.
Apropos the bar, the mixologist has crafted romantic mixes to enjoy before or after dinner. Some might even like to experiment and enjoy cocktails with their dinner. The bar—often called the most beautiful bar in Ubud—is a wonderful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of the main streets to enjoy a little private moment with your loved one. The atmosphere invites romance and the views to the lush greenery and the Wos river make up the perfect backdrop.
One of Ubud’s culinary icons, bridges is the perfect place to create magic with that someone special—honeymoon dinners, to celebrate anniversaries, maybe even pose THE question, to renew vows, to seal the love by hanging an engraved Love Lock on
the love tree… the possibilities are many!